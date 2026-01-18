Officers, medics respond to reported crash at busy Dayton intersection

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported crash at a busy Dayton intersection on Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported around 9:13 p.m. at N Keowee and E First Streets, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group