Officers, medics respond to reported crash at busy Dayton intersection

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported crash at a busy Dayton intersection on Saturday night.
The crash was reported around 9:13 p.m. at N Keowee and E First Streets, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
Two vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to update this story.
