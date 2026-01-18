UPDATE: All lanes back open after crash on I-675 in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE: @ 10:30 P.M.
Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 675 in Greene County on Saturday night.
The crash was reported around 8:47 p.m. on I-675 northbound between Indian Ripple Road and US-35.
ODOT cameras showed the right lanes were closed, but have since reopened.
News Center 7 contacted the Beavercreek Police Department, but dispatchers did not provide any information.
We are working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
