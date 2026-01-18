Bitter cold to arrive for Sunday

DAYTON — Good evening, everyone! Happy Saturday to you. January is known to have some blasts of cold air and that is exactly what we have on tap! After a morning high of 34 degrees today, we have slipped into the teens and 20s now.

Tonight

After a few flurries or light snow showers this evening we turn very cold tonight with lows in the low to middle teens. Any snow that falls will not amount to very much.

Sunday

For Sunday, we have a colder end to the weekend in store. temperatures will not warm much. Wind chills will be on either side of zero in the morning hours. So, be sure to dress warm!

WC Sunday

Wind chills are not quite cold enough for a Cold Weather Advisory, however you will still need the heavy coats. Wind chills could dip to -10 degrees or so for both Monday and Tuesday mornings, so be mindful of that.

Trend

We will not be alone in the cold at least. A national view shows the arctic air dipping into the eastern United States. One interesting note? We will be colder than Alaska on Monday from a wind chill perspective! That is common when these cold pockets dive south from Canada and riding takes place to the west with milder temperatures.

