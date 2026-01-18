Police investigate shooting at Triangle Park

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning at Triangle Park.
The call came in at 7:11 a.m., near Ridge Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
There are unknown injuries at this time.
We will continue to follow this story.
