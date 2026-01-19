3 men dead, including 2 from Ohio, after shooting in Florida home

KISSIMMEE, Florida/COLUMBUS — Three men are dead, including two men from Ohio, who were killed in a shooting at a Florida home on Saturday afternoon.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in Florida responded to a shots-fired call around 12:15 p.m. near the 200 block of Indian Point Circle in Kissimmee, according to our sister station in Florida, WFTV 9.

Upon arriving on the scene, deputies found three bodies in front of the home with apparent gunshot wounds, according to our news partner, WBNS.

A pair of brothers was identified as Douglas Kraft, 68, of Columbus, and Robert Kraft, 69, of Holland, Michigan, according to WBNS.

The third victim was identified as 68-year-old James John Puchan of Columbus.

Deputies located and detained a suspect, identified as a 29-year-old Ahmad Bojeh.

Bojeh was arrested and charged with three counts of murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was denied bond at his first court appearance.

“It’s cold-blooded. There absolutely was no issue. There was no conflict between these people. This was just random,” said Sheriff Christopher Blackmon during a media briefing.

In May of 2021, Bojeh was involved in a shooting incident at a Wawa gas station, according to WFTV 9.

During that incident, a report said that someone fired shots into random cars, and one man was injured during the incident.

Blackmon said his deputies and residents of the Indian Hill subdivision have had several run-ins with Bojeh.

“I can tell you he was a threat to that neighborhood all the time,” he said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

