Police, SWAT presence reported in Piqua

PIQUA — A police and SWAT presence has been reported in Piqua.

Officers are operating in the area of Boal Ave and Manier Ave, according to a Piqua Police and Fire Dispatcher.

The dispatcher could not confirm what the nature of the investigation is.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several marked cruisers as well as SWAT vehicles.

We are working to learn more and will update this story.

