Cold Weather Advisory issued for most of Miami Valley: What it means

DAYTON — The National Weather Service has issued a Cold Weather Advisory for the region.
The alert goes into effect at 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 19, and lasts through 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 20.
The advisory is in effect for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.
If this is the first you’ve heard of a “Cold Weather Advisory” that’s because it’s new — sort of.
The NWS announced in 2024 that it would change how some winter weather advisories are named to help better convey the dangers of sub-zero temperatures.
The following changes will be made to winter weather watches, warnings and advisories:
- Wind Chill Watches will be renamed to an Extreme Cold Watch
- Wind Chill Warnings will be renamed to an Extreme Cold Warning
- Wind Chill Advisory will be renamed a Cold Weather Advisory
- Hard Freeze Watches will be renamed to a Freeze Watch
- Hard Freeze Warnings will be consolidated to a Freeze Warning
More information about the advisories can be found here.
