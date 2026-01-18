Lottery ticket worth $500K sold in Ohio

OHIO — A lottery ticket worth half a million dollars was sold in Ohio.

One person won $500,000 with all five of the winning Lucky4Life numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 10, 17, 24, 32, and 34. The luckyball was 17.

The ticket was sold at Kasey’s Gas Mart, according to the Ohio Lottery. The city where the convenience store is located has not been released.

No one won the $7,300,000 jackpot.

Lucky4Life drawings occur daily.

