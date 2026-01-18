High school teacher reassigned after being accused of inappropriate relationship with student

COLUMBUS — A Columbus High School teacher is being investigated after being accused of having inappropriate interactions involving a former student who was a minor at the time.

Columbus City Schools said they removed the teacher from Mifflin High School and have since been reassigned, according to our news partners, WBNS.

Staff at the high school had learned of the allegations from social media and reported them to the principal, who then passed onto employee relations.

This led to an opening of an investigation in accordance with internal protocols.

During the process, the teacher was told that they would be reassigned out of the school pending the investigation.

A spokesperson of Columbus City Schools said that the allegation was reported to the Franklin County Children’s Services, who do not have additional information at this time.

