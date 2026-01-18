Community mourning after Spirit EMS driver dies in fiery Darke Co. crash

DARKE COUNTY — A community continues to mourn the death of the three people killed in a fiery crash in Darke County on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the owner of Spirit EMS gave some insight into who Chris Bemis was and what he meant to EMTs.

Brian Hathaway, Spirit EMS President & CEO, said that Bemis was a volunteer firefighter for years, who joined Spirit EMS just over two years ago.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t identified the two other people killed in this crash.

The crash happened around 7:25 a.m. at SR-49 and Pitsburgh-Laura Road.

The people involved died after a work van crossed the center line on State Route 49 and slammed into a car and a school transportation bus.

Bemis was driving that Spirit EMS transportation bus.

Hathaway, Spirit EMS President & CEO, spoke with News Center 7’s Malik Patterson on Saturday. He said that Bemis made an impression on all EMTs.

“Blessed to have him, but we’re certainly, and I think you know, going to miss him as well,” he said.

Hathaway said that one of his main duties was taking kids to school. That was what he was doing Friday morning when a van hauling snow equipment went left of center, hits the EMS van, and another car.

The two men inside the van were pronounced dead at the scene.

Hathaway said that several crews rushed to help.

“Our hearts immediately sank,” he told Patterson. “But you know, everybody did what they could do to try to make the best of the situation at hand.”

Hathaway said the loss of all three people is hitting the community hard.

“When one hurts in this community, we all hurt,” he said.

One of the first ways Spirit EMS will honor Bemis is by putting him on their memorial van.

“A few years ago, and I think we came up with the idea of having this rolling tribute, you know, to just really, truly remember those that have had an impact on us,” he said.

Hathaway also told Patterson was always looking for someone to laugh and smile.

“A few years ago, and I think we came up with the idea of having this rolling tribute, you know, to just really, truly remember those that have had an impact on us,” he told Patterson.

Bemis’ online obituary said that his funeral has been scheduled for Friday, Jan. 26.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group