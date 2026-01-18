Police investigating shots-fired call in Clayton

CLAYTON — Police are investigating a shots-fired call in Clayton on Sunday afternoon.
Around 1:51 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 7300 block of Salem Ave on reports of shots fired, according to a Montgomery County regional Dispatch Sergeant.
It is unclear at this time if anyone was shot.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
