Call for man found unconscious after fight turns into homicide investigation

DAYTON — A call for help after a man was found unconscious is now a homicide investigation.
News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is following this investigation. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.
Sunday, around 1:50 a.m., a 911 call brought Dayton police to the 200 block of Oak Street.
The caller told dispatchers he needs an ambulance for a man at the back of a small apartment building in the area.
“I just got a passed-out guy ... two friends had a fight or something out here, and one guy is just passed out,” the caller said.
But those injuries turned out deadly.
This story will be updated.
