Fire breaks out at local apartment complex

KETTERING — Crews are working to put out a fire at an apartment complex in Kettering on Tuesday.
Kettering firefighters were called to the fire in the 5100 block of Scarsdale Drive around 6:40 p.m.
Video from an iWitness7 viewer shows flames shooting from the roof of one of the apartment buildings.
We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story as we get new information.
