Long track winter storm develops

DAYTON — Snow chances are increasing for the upcoming weekend across the Miami Valley. Currently we are tracking an area of low pressure developing to our southwest over the upcoming 4 to 5 days.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with the track of the low. Currently the models push the low farther north. However, that can and will likely still change as we are nearly 6 days out from the event.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

If the low stays south, the Miami Valley will get little to no snow. If the low takes a northerly track, we can experience moderate snowfall. What if the low goes even farther north? Then we have the potential for ice.

Winter Storm Scenarios

Here’s what we know for certain temperatures will stay below normal. And at this point in time models have trended north, snow is currently possible. As for totals, we are too far out to determine amounts.

©2026 Cox Media Group