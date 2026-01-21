Large police presence reported in Greene County neighborhood

FAIRBORN — Several police officers are in a Greene County neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An iWitness7 reporter sent video of several police lights on Superior Avenue in Fairborn.

TRENDING STORIES:

Loud sirens could be heard on the video.

An officer spoke over the loudspeaker and asked for someone to come out of the house.

News Center 7 contacted the Fairborn Police dispatchers, but they had no information.

We have contacted the Fairborn Police Department to learn why officers were dispatched to the scene and if anyone is in custody.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group