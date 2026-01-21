Gas station chain pulls application to build at former Frisch’s site

HUBER HEIGHTS — A gas station chain has decided on whether to expand its development in Montgomery County.

Huber Heights city manager John Russell told News Center 7’s Gabrielle Enright that QuikTrip pulled its application to build in the city.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Huber Heights Planning Commission stated in early January that it did not believe a QuikTrip gas station should be permitted in the city.

QuikTrip applied to the city before Huber Heights put a moratorium in place to keep more gas stations from building within its limits.

The company applied to build at the old Frisch’s along Old Troy Pike.

The proposed site was less than a mile away from three other stations in the city.

