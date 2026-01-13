Local attorney accused of stalking 17-year-old girl, illegally recording people enters plea

DAYTON — A local attorney facing nearly 100 charges connected to illegally recording multiple people made his first court appearance since being extradited to Ohio.

Matthew Currie appeared in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court via video from the Montgomery County Jail for his arraignment on Tuesday morning.

There, a not guilty plea was entered.

His bond was set at $250,000. If he posts bond, he’ll be under electronic monitoring. He’s also been ordered to surrender his passport, not to have contact with minors, and not to have internet access.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Currie was arrested in Oakland County, Michigan, on Jan. 7. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Monday afternoon.

Currie is currently facing 91 charges, including:

49 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

40 counts of voyeurism and two counts of unauthorized use of computer/telecommunications property

2 counts of unauthorized use of computer/telecommunications property

As previously reported by News Center 7, an investigation into Currie was launched after a family member of his found what appeared to be voyeuristic material on his phone.

A search warrant was executed on Currie and his electronic devices, which led investigators to discover that he had allegedly been stalking a 17-year-old Oakwood High School student.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said on Tuesday that Currie allegedly took multiple videos of the teen in a state of nudity through her bedroom window.

“It’s very shocking, it’s something you would never suspect to happen to you, particularly in the confines of your own home,” Oakwood Police Chief Allen Hill said.

Currie is also accused of trying to film up girls’ skirts at Oakwood High School as he walked through the auditorium.

He was previously the Managing Attorney at Advocates for Basic Legal Equality and was “instrumental” in the founding of the Gem City Market.

In court on Tuesday, Currie’s attorney said the 50-year-old suffers from a condition in which he is unable to take care of himself. He added that Currie had been in an assisted living facility in Michigan and inquired about letting him return to it if he posts bond.

The arraignment judge told the attorney that it would be up to the visiting judge who would be handling Currie’s case.

Currie is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 28.

