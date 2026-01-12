Local distillery owner pleads guilty to passing bad checks

MERCER COUNTY — A local distillery owner has pleaded guilty and learned his punishment for passing bad checks.
Anthony Scott pleaded guilty to two misdeamoner counts of passing bad checks.
As part of his plea deal, felony counts of passing bad checks and theft were dismissed.
Scott was sentenced to one year of probation and must pay $6,716 in restitution.
Scott is the owner of A.M. Scott Distillery, which News Center 7 reported filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December.
He also previously co-owned the Moeller Brew Barn and operated the Mayflower in Troy.
