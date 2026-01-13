Local attorney accused of stalking 17-year-old girl back in Montgomery County

OAKWOOD — A local attorney facing nearly 100 charges connected to illegally recording multiple people is back in Ohio.

Montgomery County Jail records show that Matthew Currie, 50, was booked into the jail on Monday around 4 p.m.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Currie is facing several charges, including:

49 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

40 counts of voyeurism and two counts of unauthorized use of computer/telecommunications property

2 counts of unauthorized use of computer/telecommunications property

Currie was arrested in Oakland County, Michigan, on Jan. 7.

Oakland County court records show that Currie waived his extradition hearing, meaning he would be sent back to Montgomery County.

As previously reported by News Center 7, an investigation into Currie was launched after a family member of his found what appeared to be voyeuristic material on his phone.

A search warrant was executed on Currie and his electronic devices, which led investigators to discover that he had allegedly been stalking a 17-year-old Oakwood High School student.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said on Tuesday that Currie allegedly took multiple videos of the teen in a state of nudity through her bedroom window.

“It’s very shocking, it’s something you would never suspect to happen to you, particularly in the confines of your own home,” Oakwood Police Chief Allen Hill said.

Currie is also accused of trying to film up girls’ skirts at Oakwood High School as he walked through the auditorium.

He was previously the Managing Attorney at Advocates for Basic Legal Equality and was “instrumental” in the founding of the Gem City Market.

Jail records show that Currie is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

