Grand opening date announced for Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s

HUBER HEIGHTS — City officials have announced when Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s will open.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said the gas station’s grand opening will take place on April 6 at 6 a.m.

First responders from Montgomery, Greene, and Clark counties will be invited to attend a sneak peek event on April 3, according to Gore.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the gas station will be located on State Route 235 and Interstate 70 in Huber Heights. It will feature 120 gas pumps and 700 parking spaces.

The groundbreaking ceremony and construction started on Aug. 8, 2024.

It was delayed in November 2024 due to a legal battle between Huber Heights and Clark County over the rights to service the gas station’s water and sewage.

The lawsuit was dismissed on Dec. 9, and construction restarted.

