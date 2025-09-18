Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s sets eyes on Spring 2026 opening

HUBER HEIGHTS — Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s is now expected to open in the Spring.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A spokesperson for Buc-ee’s has confirmed that they expect to have the gas station in Huber Heights open in April 2026.

TRENDING STORIES:

Originally, Buc-ee’s was supposed to open this year. A spokesperson told News Center 7 in March that “early project hiccups” pushed the opening back.

The gas station will be located on State Route 235 and Interstate 70 in Huber Heights. It will feature 120 gas pumps and 700 parking spaces.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the groundbreaking ceremony and construction started on Aug. 8, 2024.

It was delayed in November 2024 due to a legal battle between Huber Heights and Clark County over the rights to service the gas station’s water and sewage.

The lawsuit was dismissed on Dec. 9, and construction restarted.

We’ll continue to follow the progress on the project and provide updates.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group