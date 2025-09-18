9-month-old boy critically injured after possible foul play, police say

COLUMBUS — A 9-month-old was critically injured in Ohio on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers and medics responded around 5 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive baby in Columbus, according to our news partner WBNS TV.

TRENDING STORIES:

Medics transported the 9-month-old to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in “extremely” critical condition, according to Columbus Police.

Doctors told police that the baby’s injuries were not consistent with an accident, WBNS said.

Officers went to a home on North Fourth Street. They found several adults and an injured child, police told WBNS.

Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua told Columbus media outlets that police suspect foul play with the baby’s injuries.

Several people are in custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group