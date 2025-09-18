$50K winning scratch-off ticket sold at Ohio Walmart

CHARDON — A $50,000 scratch-off lottery ticket was recently bought at an Ohio Walmart.
A man won $50,000 on the Ohio Lottery’s Billion scratch-off, according to the Ohio Lottery.
The winning ticket was sold at a Chardon Walmart.
The lucky man claimed one of the game’s third-tier $50,000 prizes.
After federal and state tax withholdings, he will receive approximately $36,000, the Ohio Lottery said.
Billion has 115 prizes of $50,000 remaining, including a $1 million a year-for-life prize.
The winner beat the odds of 1 in over 99,000 to win.
