Body camera footage of man getting tased by Springfield officer released; Ohio BCI investigating

SPRINGFIELD — New body camera footage shows the moments a Springfield police officer tased a man during a chase.

As previously reported by News Center 7, our crews spoke with family and friends of the man who identified him as Patrick Foley.

The incident happened along S. Isabella Street after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A spokesperson with Springfield police said officers tried stopping a truck for speeding, but the driver took off.

Not long after that, police said they found the truck along S. Isabella Street and tried to stop the driver again.

Police said the driver ran from an officer and, after a short foot chase, the officer used his taser.

Body camera footage shows the man hopping over a fence and running down an alley.

The officer uses his taser to apprehend the man.

“During the apprehension, the suspect sustained injuries,” the spokesperson said.

He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and was later flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

“We recognize that incidents like this are stressful for everyone involved. We remain committed to accountability and transparency in all that we do, and we are fully cooperating with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s independent investigation while also conducting our own internal review. We are committed to ensuring a thorough and objective process is conducted, and we will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.” — Springfield Division of Police Chief Allison Elliott said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) confirmed Springfield Police asked them to investigate “an officer-involved critical incident.” That investigation is ongoing, and a BCI spokesperson confirmed they don’t identify uncharged suspects.

The department said on Tuesday that the officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave while an internal review is conducted.

