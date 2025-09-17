Car slams into pole in Dayton; busy road shut down

DAYTON — A crash has shut down a busy road in Dayton.

News Center 7's Mike Campbell is on the scene, working to learn more.

The crash was reported near the intersection of N. Main Street and 5 Oaks Avenue.

A red car crashed into an RTA support pole so hard that the engine flew out of it.

Crews on the scene could be seen working to cut the roof and door of that car.

One person was seen getting put into an ambulance and being taken from the scene.

N. Main Street is shut down in the area of the crash.

We'll update this story as we learn more.

