Local officer on leave after ‘incident’ during attempted traffic stop; Ohio BCI investigating

SPRINGFIELD — A suspect was flown to the hospital after an “incident” during an attempted traffic stop in Springfield on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Springfield Police Division.

A Springfield officer initially tried to stop the driver of a silver pickup truck for going 62 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The driver fled from the officer, and a pursuit wasn’t initiated due to “the reckless manner in which the suspect was operating the vehicle and the significant risk it posed to public safety,” the spokesperson said.

Soon after, the officer located the pickup truck in the 500 block of S. Isabella Street and tried to stop it.

The suspect ran away and after a short chase, the officer deployed their department-issued taser to catch them.

“During the apprehension, the suspect sustained injuries. The individual was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment,” the spokesperson said.

It is unclear how serious the suspect’s injuries are.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was contacted to investigate and process the scene.

The spokesperson said the officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave while an internal review is conducted.

“The Springfield Police Division is fully cooperating with BCI to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation,” the spokesperson said.

