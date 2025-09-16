School board votes to fire staff member accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

KETTERING — A Kettering Fairmont High School staff member facing sexual assault allegations has been terminated from their position.

Tuesday night during their meeting, the Kettering Board of Education approved its Human Capital Agenda, which included the termination of Jace Nutt.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Nutt was hired a month ago, and the district classified his job title as “study hall monitor.”

He was arrested after an alleged inappropriate relationship with at least one student at Kettering Fairmont High School and is facing one count of sexual battery, according to police.

Nutt is currently not booked into jail.

