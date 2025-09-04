Staff member at local high school arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

KETTERING — A para-professional was arrested for an alleged inappropriate relationship with at least one student at Kettering Fairmont High School, according to a spokesperson with the Kettering Police Department.

Jace Xavier Nutt, 22, is facing one count of sexual battery.

Jail records show that he is booked in the Kettering City Jail.

News Center 7 obtained a letter Kettering Fairmont High School Principal Karyn Denslow sent to families, students, and staff about the incident.

Denslow said a student came forward on Thursday and said a high school staff member made “inappropriate comments to them via social media message.”

Kettering police investigators determined Nutt allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavoir with more than one student.

“This staff member was immediately removed from the Fairmont campus by the KPD, and placed on unpaid administrative leave by the district, pending their official termination at the September 16, Kettering Board of Education Meeting,” Denslow wrote.

Denslow said the individual will be dealt with from a legal standpoint and will no longer be a staff member.

“I cannot emphasize enough how important it is that we all speak up when we hear, see, or witness something that doesn’t feel right or feels unsafe. The courage of these students who came to me is a powerful reminder of how one person’s good judgment can make a difference,” Denslow wrote.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

