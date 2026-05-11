FBI takes lead on investigation into bomb threats that evacuated local schools

KETTERING — The FBI is now leading the investigation into bomb threats that forced schools to evacuate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is following this story. He learned that more than just Kettering Schools was located, LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

“Southdale, where my kids are, the whole staff is definitely always around and available for kids,” a parent told News Center 7.

Parents described the experience on Friday, when several Kettering elementary schools were evacuated due to bomb threats

“Cops everywhere, everyone’s running, freaking out,” Kyle Ogle, a parent, said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The schools handled reunification procedures at four different schools.

That forced Kettering police into an all-hands-on-deck situation.

“Usually with swatting calls, it happens statewide and city-wide,” Cythia James, public information officer with Kettering police, said.

Police said the schools were called individually, and the threats did not come in through 911 lines.

Several school districts in northeast Ohio also got calls.

Kettering police said Monday that “Detectives forwarded the case to the FBI due to several other threats in the area possibly being linked. The FBI will be handling”.

News Center 7 has reached out to the FBI to learn if all the threats are connected. They were not able to confirm that at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]