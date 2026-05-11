Local attorney learns punishment for stalking teen girl, illegally recording people

DAYTON — The local attorney who stalked and illegally recorded people has learned his punishment.

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Matthew Currie was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of voyeurism and taking pictures and videos of a nude minor, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He has also been designated a Tier II Sex Offender, meaning he will have to register his address with the sheriff’s office every 180 days for 25 years once he’s released.

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As previously reported, Currie was found guilty of 35 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, 39 counts of voyeurism, and two counts of unauthorized use of a computer in April.

An investigation into Currie was launched after a family member of his found what appeared to be voyeuristic material on his phone.

A search warrant was executed on Currie and his electronic devices, which led investigators to discover that he had allegedly been stalking a 17-year-old Oakwood High School student.

Investigators found that Currie took multiple videos of the teen in a state of nudity through her bedroom window.

It was determined that he had taken voyeuristic images and videos of additional adult females in his neighborhood, the prosecutor’s office said.

“This defendant’s behavior was despicable. The defendant violated the residents’ privacy in their own homes. Everyone should feel safe and have a right to privacy when they are in their own home,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said.

Currie also tried to film up girls’ skirts at Oakwood High School as he walked through the auditorium, according to the prosecutor’s office.

He was previously the Managing Attorney at Advocates for Basic Legal Equality and was “instrumental” in the founding of the Gem City Market.

Currie suffers from progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain condition in which he’s unable to care for himself.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office previously confirmed he was in custody at a local hospital.

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