Teen driver hospitalized after rollover crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A teen driver was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Darke County on Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6:05 a.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 6100 block of U.S. Route 36 for a one-vehicle rollover crash with injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Compass driven by a 17-year-old male driver of Greenville was traveling westbound on U.S. 36.

The driver fell asleep and drove off the left side of the roadway, striking small trees and the embankment, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

The teen driver was transported to Wayne Healthcare for possible injuries.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]