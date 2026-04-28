Local attorney accused of stalking teen girl, illegally recording people changes plea

DAYTON — The local attorney facing nearly 100 charges connected to illegally recording multiple people has changed his plea.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Matthew Currie pleaded guilty to 35 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, 39 counts of voyeurism, and two counts of unauthorized use of a computer.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, an investigation into Currie was launched after a family member of his found what appeared to be voyeuristic material on his phone.

A search warrant was executed on Currie and his electronic devices, which led investigators to discover that he had allegedly been stalking a 17-year-old Oakwood High School student.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr., previously said that Currie allegedly took multiple videos of the teen in a state of nudity through her bedroom window.

“It’s very shocking, it’s something you would never suspect to happen to you, particularly in the confines of your own home,” Oakwood Police Chief Allen Hill said.

Currie is also accused of trying to film up girls’ skirts at Oakwood High School as he walked through the auditorium.

He was previously the Managing Attorney at Advocates for Basic Legal Equality and was “instrumental” in the founding of the Gem City Market.

Currie suffers from progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain condition in which he’s unable to care for himself.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office previously confirmed he was in custody at a local hospital.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group