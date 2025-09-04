KFC abruptly closes area location

SUGARCREEK TWP. — KFC has abruptly closed a Greene County location just months after another chicken restaurant closed nearby.

The KFC restaurant on Clyo Road near Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp. has a sign posted on the door stating the location is permanently closed and thanked customers for their business.

The location no longer appears on a restaurant locator on the KFC website.

A request for information and comment from a KFC spokesperson was first sent by News Center 7 Tuesday. However we have not received a response into the reason for the store’s closure.

The restaurant’s closure comes just months after a nearby Popeyes also permanently closed. The Popeyes on Wilmington Pike in front of Walmart closed in April.

It was not known if there were any plans for a new occupant to take over the space.

Additional details were not available. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

