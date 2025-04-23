Area Popeyes location suddenly closed, now we know why

SUGARCREEK TWP. — A Popeye’s chicken location in Greene County is closing its doors and encouraging customers to visit their Kettering location three miles down the road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7, the popular fast food chain location at 6242 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp. had multiple signs up in front of the store saying it was temporarily closed Tuesday.

The signs told customers to go three miles down the road for service at the Popeye’s at 4025 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This decision was made due to the close proximity of our Kettering Popeye’s restaurant nearby, which allows us to consolidate operations and better focus our resources,” the brand president of the location’s ownership company said.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins went to the site Wednesday while workers carried away kitchen appliances through the back door.

Kainan Woodard said he has lived near Sugarcreek Twp. for over 12 years and has watched numerous businesses come and go due to the competition of fast food places in the area.

“This Popeye’s in particular is usually very slow. I think they’ve got my order wrong like once or twice. I’ve been to it like five times,” Woodard said.

Woodard said he thought the location was closing due to its lack of traffic compared to other fast food restaurants nearby.

“They can’t compete with McDonalds or Taco Bell. It’s already full over there right now,” Woodard said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group