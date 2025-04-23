Work begins to identify human remains found while renovating porch in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY — Forensic anthropologists are working to identify whose remains were found under a Greene County porch.

The investigation started around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. 68 and Clifton Road in Xenia Township.

Chris Frisby said his friends recently bought the house, and he’s been staying here to help with renovations.

“I was going to re-deck the front porch, so I had to take the old deck off, and when I did, I started discovering things,” Frisby said.

Frisby shared a photo of what appeared to be a jawbone with two teeth to News Center 7.

The remains were confirmed to be human remains by the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

