School bus driver accused of running stop sign placed on leave

BEAVERCREEK — A bus driver accused of running a stop sign in a Beavercreek neighborhood has been placed on administrative leave.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Steven Crump shared a video of a Beavercreek City Schools bus rolling through a stop sign in front of his house.

He said this has been happening since last year, so he complained to the district.

“Same bus, same driver. Bus 27,” Crump said. “He’s blatantly doing this, and it is putting every single student on that bus in danger.”

A spokesperson with Beavercreek City Schools told News Center 7 that this incident is under investigation.

“Beavercreek City Schools is aware of the safety concern raised by a community member. Our Transportation Supervisor spoke with the resident when the concern was brought to the district’s attention. An investigation into the matter is ongoing, and the bus driver is currently on paid administrative leave. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. The district is grateful for the support and concern expressed by community members.” — Beavercreek City Schools spokesperson

