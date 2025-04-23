‘It’s really weird;’ Man finds human remains while replacing porch on Greene County property

XENIA TOWNSHIP, Greene County — A man found human remains while working on renovations at a house in Greene County Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation started around 2:30 p.m. in the area of U.S. 68 and Clifton Road in Xenia Township.

Chris Frisby said his friends recently bought the house, and he’s been staying here to help with renovations.

“I was going to re-deck the front porch, so I had to take the old deck off and when I did, I started discovering things,” Frisby said.

Frisby said he found bones.

Greene County Coroner Kevin Sharrett confirmed to News Center 7 that his office worked with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to confirm that at least some of the bones found were human.

“At this point, it appears to be the remains of one individual,” Sharrett said. “We won’t know for sure, over the next couple of days, until we get the exhumation done, but this does not appear to be a fresh exhumation; these bones appear to have been there for quite a while.”

Texas Equusearch responded to the scene to help excavate the bones.

