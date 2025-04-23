High school senior dies after house fire

OXFORD, Butler County — An 18-year-old high school student died in a house fire in Butler County on Tuesday.

Ryan Starrett, 18, died from smoke inhalation, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Starrett was a senior at Talawanda High School, according to our media partners, WCPO-9 TV.

The fire occurred in the 4700 block of Booth Road in Oxford around 4:30 p.m.

Fire officials described it as a “hoarder” house and said it was a challenge for their crews, WCPO reported.

Talawanda Schools sent a letter about Starrett’s death to high school families and students.

“The entire THS Family wishes to extend our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and classmates,” the letter read in part.

Officials said a dog got trapped but escaped the home, WCPO reported.

The state fire marshal is investigating.

