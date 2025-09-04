Parents react to school district releasing new rules for sporting events after multiple fights

TROTWOOD — Parents are sharing their thoughts on the new safety rules for sporting events at Trotwood-Madison City Schools.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is looking into the district’s policy changes and if community members feel safe with the changes. He’ll have a LIVE report on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The school district released the new safety guidelines on its website on Thursday morning.

As previously reported by News Center 7, eight people were facing criminal charges in connection with these fights.

Multiple parents who live in Trotwood told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that the opening game against Cleveland Heights felt unsafe.

Superintendent Marlon Howard previously said these fights would lead to policy changes at future home games.

Martell Core said he doesn’t think the changes will do much.

“We live in a city where we don’t feel safe or comfortable anymore,” Core said.

The new rules will apply to both students and the public.

These changes take effect immediately:

Football ticket sales closed at 7:45 p.m.

Trotwood Madison High School students must show their student ID to enter

Students under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a paying adult of 21-years-older

Home fans and students enter through the central gate under the grandstand

Visitors must enter through the south gate near the tennis courts

No re-entry is allowed once you leave the sporting event

Only clear bags up to 12x6x12 inches are permitted. No backpacks or large bags are allowed

No masks or face coverings that prevent recognition are allowed (exceptions may be made in cold weather at staff discretion).

Fighting will result in removal and an indefinite ban from extracurricular events

Suspended or expelled students may not attend sporting events

Unruly or inappropriate behavior will result in immediate removal and possible school or legal consequences

All guests are subject to security screening

No drugs, alcohol, vaping, or smoking anywhere on school grounds, including parking lots

No weapons or firearms, including those with a Concealed Carry Permit.

All student spectators must be picked up within 30 minutes of the end of the event. Failure to comply may result in a loss of future attendance privileges.

The high school’s next home game will be Sept. 5 and they will host Springfield High School.

“The safety of our students, staff, and community is always our top priority. We are committed to creating a safe and supportive environment and continuously evaluate our policies and procedures to ensure they reflect best practices. The recently released safety protocols are one of several steps we are taking to reinforce that commitment. Our hope is that this proactive measure addresses concerns and helps prevent future issues, allowing everyone to feel secure and focused on learning. Thanks for the outreach and Go Rams!" — Trotwood-Madison City School Superintendent Marlon Howard

