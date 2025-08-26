8 facing criminal charges after fights at local football game

TROTWOOD — Eight people are facing criminal charges after multiple fights at the Trotwood-Madison High School football game, according to a spokesperson with the Trotwood Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, Trotwood officers assigned to the football game detail responded to “multiple altercations” that happened in “various areas” during and after the first home game of the season.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional officers were requested to help due to a large crowd, the spokesperson said.

Three juveniles were “temporarily detained” on scene, but were later released to their parents.

After an initial investigation, four adults between the ages of 18 to 20, and four juveniles are facing criminal charges for their alleged involvement in the fights.

“Additional suspects are being identified, and further charges may follow as the investigation continues,” the spokesperson said.

The police department is working with the school district to review these incidents and implement preventive measures for future school-related events.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Superintendent Marlon Howard posted on the district’s Facebook page about the fights at the game. He said it will lead to policy change at future home games.

Howard described what happened in an email to News Center 7’s John Bedell:

“A physical altercation broke about amongst a small group of attendees during halftime and it was quickly addressed by our staff and the Trotwood Police Department. No one was injured and the game continued as normal with the Running Rams ending up with an impressive first victory 42-7 over Cleveland Heights High School.

We are working closely with law enforcement, the administrative team, and our School Board to review the altercation, address any involved, and determine next steps to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment here in Trotwood-Madison City Schools. As we move forward, we will keep our community informed.”

Howard added that starting next home game, there will be “new safety guidelines” for people who come to school events.

Including “those under a certain age will not be able to attend without being accompanied by a paying adult.”

These fights remain under investigation by the Trotwood Police Department.

Anyone with information on these fights is asked to contact the department at (937) 837-7777 or submit an anonymous tip through www.crimestoppers.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group