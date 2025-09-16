Bodies pulled from Great Miami River identified as missing father, 9-year-old daughter

DAYTON — The two bodies pulled from the Great Miami River on Monday have been identified as a man and his 9-year-old daughter, who were reported missing last week.
As News Center 7 previously reported, rescue crews were called to West Monument and West Riverview on Monday after a caller told dispatchers they spotted what they believed to be a body in the water.
Firefighters quickly put boats in the water.
“Once we found the one body, we did the grid search and we ended up finding a second body,” Mike Fasnacht, district fire chief with Dayton Fire Department, said.
The bodies were identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as 9-year-old Scarlibeth Garcia Montes and her father, 28-year-old Oscar Garcia.
Dayton police said Montes and Garcia were last seen on Sept. 11.
Officers said they found Scarlibeth’s shoes, socks, keys, a tablet, and a cell phone were all located near the Great Miami River.
Dayton police said their homicide squad is investigating the case.
