Local

Pastor charged in death of teen he allegedly allowed to ride outside of car

By WHIO Staff
Gavel
Pastor charged in death of teen he allegedly allowed to ride outside of car FILE PHOTO. (olegkruglyak3 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

CANTON — An Ohio pastor was charged in connection with the death of a child, who he allowed to ride outside of a motor vehicle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

26-year-old Rushon Trevl Patterson II was charged with vehicular homicide and child endangerment, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 9, where Canton court records said Patterson allowed a teen to ride on the outside of a Ford van while Patterson was driving.

A Canton police report obtained by WOIO-19 included a witness statement that describes several teens hanging off the car, and the victim falling off the van when it hit a pothole.

The crash report says the victim “was ejected, causing his death.”

The teen fell off and was seriously injured and later died, WOIO-19 reported.

The van is owned by Alive Now Church, according to police records.

A staffer at the church confirmed that Patterson is a pastor there and said that the victim was also a member of the church, WOIO-19 reported.

Patterson was arrested on Sept. 12 on a warrant and is being held on a $1 million bond.

He has a court date scheduled for Wednesday, WOIO-19 reported.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read