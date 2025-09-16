School district, career tech center mourning loss of 17-year-old student killed in crash

CLARK COUNTY — A local school district and career technology center is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old student who was killed in a crash last week.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Abigail “Abbey” Campbell died after crashing into a tree in the 6400 block of Fairfield Pike on Sept. 10.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers told News Center 7 crews that Campbell was on her way to Bible study when the crash happened.

Greenon Local Schools and Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC) said they are grieving the loss of Campbell, who was a senior.

A spokesperson with Springfield-Clark CTC said Campbell was a student in the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program and hoped to become a trauma nurse.

Campbell was elected as an officer for the state’s Central Region of the SkillsUSA, which is a professional development organization for high schoolers.

She also served as the Vice President of CTC’s SkillsUSA chapter, according to the school.

“Abbey will be remembered for her kindness, positivity, bubbly personality, and smile that lit up every room. She was always willing to jump in and help or give a classmate a hand. She will be dearly missed, but not forgotten, by the CTC and Greenon school communities,” the spokesperson said.

During her time at Greenon, Campbell joined the tennis team as a sophomore and became “an essential part of the Greenon tennis community,” a spokesperson for Greenon Local Schools said.

She played doubles for the girls’ team and served as team manager for the boys’ team for two years.

“Whether she was competing, managing, or just cheering from the sidelines, Abbey’s presence was felt everywhere,” the spokesperson with Greenon Local Schools said.

A visitation has been scheduled for Campbell on Sept. 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home and Crematory.

Campbell’s funeral will take place on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fairborn.

“As a community, we grieve with her family, friends, teammates, and all who loved her. Abbey will always be a part of the Greenon and CTC family and the Class of 2026,” the spokesperson said.

