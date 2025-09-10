UPDATE: Coroner responds to crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE: @7:40 a.m.

At least one person is dead after a crash in Clark County on Wednesday morning.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, state troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics responded around 5:37 p.m. to the 6400 block on reports that a vehicle had hit a tree.

Our news crew reports seeing the coroner’s office at the scene of this crash.

Enon-Mad River Township Fire and EMS wrote in a social media post that Fairfield Pike is closed between Hunter Road and Bobwhite Drive.

They also said that Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and Mad River medics are at the scene.

News Center 7 has contacted the OSHP to determine what caused the crash.

We will continue to update this developing story.

