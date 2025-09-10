Truck hauling cantaloupes crashes on I-70 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A semi truck hauling fruit crashed in Montgomery County Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred on Interstate 70 East near mile marker 36 in Huber Heights, according to the Huber Heights Fire Division.

TRENDING STORIES:

OHGO indicates that the right 2 lanes are still blocked due to the crash.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this crash.

Photos from the scene show several boxes labeled ‘cantaloupes’ scattered across the ground, and damage to the sound barrier.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group