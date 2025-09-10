Man steals $10K worth of University of Cincinnati apparel after breaking into arena, court docs say

CINCINNATI — A man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into the Fifth Third Arena and stole over thousands of dollars’ worth of University of Cincinnati apparel, according to Cincinnati TV stations, WLWT-5 and WXIX-19.

Houssin Souare, 18, has been charged with burglary and breaking and entering, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Souare is accused of breaking into the arena after midnight on July 31.

WXIX-19 reports that Souare got into an equipment room and stole approximately $10,508 worth of apparel.

The man was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center, WLWT-5 reports.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

