Man charged with using fake prescriptions to get oxycodone, other drugs at Walmart pharmacy

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A 30-year-old man is accused of trying to fill fraudulent prescriptions several times in Montgomery County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Munjed Milhem, 30, was indicted on six counts of illegal processing of drug document on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

TRENDING STORIES:

A spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said the Ohio State Board of Pharmacy received a complaint that Milhem allegedly tried to fill a fraudulent prescription at the Walmart on Kingsridge Drive in Miami Township.

Further investigation by special agents found that Milhem allegedly tried to fill or had filled fake prescriptions at multiple locations, going back to July 2024, according to the spokesperson.

Court documents alleged that Milhem tried to get several painkillers, including oxycodone, gabapentin, and pregabalin.

Milhem is not in custody at this time.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group