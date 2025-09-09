Proposed bill could give utility companies access to home, small business thermostats

COLUMBUS — A bill recently introduced into the Ohio House of Representatives could allow utility companies access to the thermostats of homes and small businesses.

House Bill 427 looks to establish voluntary demand response programs, in which participating customers would allow utility companies to temporarily remotely access and adjust energy use.

This adjustment would happen during periods of high demand.

Under the proposed bill, companies would be able to “take actions to reduce the customer’s load at peak times” by increasing the temperature of the customer’s air conditioner, reducing the temperature of their hot water, or cycling other appliances.

House Bill 427 is currently awaiting a committee assignment.

