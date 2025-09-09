72-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on I-70 identified

PREBLE COUNTY — The motorcyclist killed in a crash on Interstate 70 in Preble County on Monday evening has been identified.

Rodney Nordbrook, 72, of Waterloo, Iowa, was identified Tuesday morning by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

As previously reported, the crash happened on I-70 westbound, near mile marker 1, around 5:50 p.m.

An initial investigation showed that Nordbrook was going west when he ran into the left rear side of a 2026 Freightliner semi-trailer.

The semi had been stopped in traffic due to a crash across the state line, in Indiana.

Nordbrook was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused the interstate to be closed for about two hours so an investigation could be conducted.

The crash remains under investigation.

