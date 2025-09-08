Mother, caretaker charged after 19-year-old woman with disabilities found dead

RICHMOND, Ind. — The mother and a caretaker of a 19-year-old woman found dead in Richmond have been charged, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Caleigh Lindsay, 19, was found dead on July 24 in the 1300 block of South 10th Street, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The department said Caleigh was a person with disabilities.

Liza Lindsay, Caleigh’s mother, and Daryl Grubbs have both been charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent.

While initially searching the residence in July, authorities found two other children “living in deplorable and unsafe conditions,” the department said.

The cause and manner of Caleigh’s death are pending.

The Wayne County Coroner’s Office is reviewing medical records, autopsy findings, and toxicology results before releasing a final determination, according to the department.

“Teamwork between our agencies is essential in seeking justice for those who cannot speak for themselves. The men and women of the Richmond Police Department are committed to ensuring that no child in our community is left unseen, unheard, or unprotected,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

“This case has been especially difficult for everyone involved. My office will continue to work closely with law enforcement as we seek answers, and we remain steadfast in our mission to serve with compassion, integrity, and respect for the dignity of every life,” Wayne County Coroner R. Brent Meadows said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

